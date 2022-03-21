Two Delhi residents face several charges after State Police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles in the town of Delhi.
According to a media release, troopers investigated the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles at a home in the town of Delhi. A further investigation revealed that David Hook, 42, took a stolen catalytic converter to Otsego Auto Crushers in Davenport and signed a receipt that said he was the owner. David Allenye, 41, was found to be in possession of another catalytic converter from the property in Delhi, the media release said.
Investigators from the Oneonta State Police station arrested Hook on March 15, and charged him with felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief, automobile stripping and first-degree falsifying business records; and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Alleyne was arrested on March 17 and charged with the same offenses.
Both men were issued appearance tickets and released. Both are scheduled to appear in the Davenport Town Court on March 24, and the Delhi Town Court on April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.