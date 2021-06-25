Troopers, Miller: Gesture had no racist intent

A State Police dive team tagged in a Facebook post showing three men holding their right thumb and forefingers in an “OK” gesture, along with Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, have disavowed any association with the gesture’s racist and white supremacist connotations.
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, is shown in a June 24 photo posted by his official Facebook page standing among four men in matching white shirts at a “first responder appreciation night” hosted by an Oneida County ice cream shop the night before.
Three of them are shown grinning and flashing the “OK” symbol at chest height as Salka appears to try on a scuba pack.
A New York State Police spokesperson clarified that the white-shirted men in the photo had just completed training to join the organization’s Underwater Recovery Team.
“The signal they are displaying is the universal diver signal for ‘I’m OK,’ one of the more important hand signals they learned during dive school. The signals are used to communicate while underwater,” he said, adding: “There was absolutely no other motivation on their part for displaying the signal. The State Police have no tolerance for racism.”
“In response to a recent post on a fellow assemblyman’s social media account, I’d like to say that of course we do not condone white supremacy or any form of racism,” Miller said in an official statement released Friday afternoon. “After seeing the post, I immediately realized it would be offensive to some, since many people might not be aware of this diving symbol, so ultimately we asked to be taken off the post.”
As of 10 p.m. Friday, Salka has not returned multiple phone and email requests for comment, nor has he responded to comments on the post.
Dan Buttermann, an Oneonta resident who is running against Salka a second time for the 121st Assembly seat, said he was “deeply disappointed” by his opponent’s behavior.
“He should have known the interpretations of this symbol, yet he posted it anyway. To make the matter worse, he refuses to acknowledge or address the concerns, which is common practice when he is confronted,” Buttermann said. “Again and again, Mr. Salka has shown he is not qualified to serve our district. He has not advocated for us in Albany, and continues to sow division instead of working to connect and support the communities of this district.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been examining the link between white supremacy and law enforcement since as early as 2006, according to an unclassified intelligence assessment released last fall by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee. Among the report’s key findings was a documented shift among those “already within law enforcement ranks” to “volunteer their professional resources to white supremacist causes with which they sympathize,” rather than the historical precedent of “strategic efforts” by white supremacist groups to “infiltrate and recruit from law enforcement communities.”
The gesture’s association with white supremacy began as a supposed hoax by users of the messageboard site 4chan, according to a 2018 report by The Boston Globe. Threads on the site’s “politically incorrect” board instructed users to flood social media claiming that the hand sign is a symbol of white supremacy as part of a campaign dubbed “Operation O-KKK.”
The Anti-Defamation League wrote in 2017 that the gesture “has become a popular gesture used by people across several segments of the right and far right — including some actual white supremacists — who generally use it to trigger reactions.” In 2019, the ADL added it to its “Hate on Display” database, citing the symbol’s use in a March 2019 courtroom appearance by an Australian white supremacist who murdered 50 people in a shooting spree at mosques across Christchurch, New Zealand.
Cooperstown Village Trustee MacGuire Benton said that Salka is “either clueless or posted this intentionally,” calling on the Assemblyman to resign.
“Even his Republican colleague Brian Miller recognized how unacceptable the post was. The State Police and its diving team need to take a good look at replacing the gesture,” MacGuire told The Daily Star. “As for the Assemblyman — he has continually pushed division, disrespected his constituents, ignores press and citizen inquiries and has embarrassed our district.”
Salka posted three photos from his official Assemblyman page at 9:18 a.m., thanking the owner of the ice cream shop for hosting the event and acknowledging the event’s DJ as his friend. He tagged Miller as one of those in attendance.
Less than 20 minutes later, comments calling out the use of the hand gesture began to amass below the post.
“Nice white power signs there,” one user posted at 9:44 a.m. “I prefer my racists highly visible.”
“Assemblyman John Salka Explain this now,” Otsego County Representative Clark Oliver wrote at 9:52 a.m., tagging Salka’s page in the comment.
A minute later, Oneonta’s First Ward Common Council member Luke Murphy wrote: “White power, huh? Well, I’ve seen enough. Resign.”
“Posting pictures with white supremacist hand signals is deeply racist and anti-Semitic,” chimed in Otsego County Representative Danny Lapin, who is of Japanese and Jewish ancestry.
Lapin later called on Salka to issue a public apology.
“As elected officials, we must understand the importance of racist symbology,” he told The Daily Star. “While the intent of the post may have been to honor first responders, many people could have easily interpreted the hand gestures as a racist dog whistle. We must all do our part to educate ourselves on how to incorporate anti-racist ideas into our day-to-day life.”
“It’s truly disgusting that you’d share a photo of STATE EMPLOYEES flashing the white supremacy symbol on camera on your page,” Benton wrote at 10:17 a.m. “You really have no shame do you. Resign.”
Amid the surge of protests and demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s murder a year ago in Minneapolis have been several well-documented instances of police officers around the country employing the index finger-to-thumb gesture.
A police officer in North Carolina resigned last month following an “exhaustive” investigation into a March photo depicting the officer and his wife flashing the symbol at waist height, and an Oregon trooper came under fire after he was caught on video displaying the symbol toward a group of Salem protestors last summer.
A later statement by Oregon State Police claimed the trooper was signaling to ask the demonstrators if they were OK after a physical altercation broke out in front of them.
By the actions on his official Facebook page, Salka did not appear entirely deaf to the public response to the post.
At 10:40 a.m., two photos were removed and a different one showing Salka posing with two unidentified men was added. The reference to Miller’s name was also removed.
“It is unfortunate this photo and controversy overshadowed the true meaning of the event, which was to honor our first responders who give their all day in and day out,” Miller said in a statement. “Due to that, I’d like to also acknowledge their hard work and show my full support for the New York State Dive Team and all of our first responders.”
“Symbols and gestures can have various meanings that change over time,” Oliver told The Daily Star. “It is critical that we as active and engaged members of society be conscious of these changing meanings and adjust our actions accordingly. I am frustrated that Assemblyman Salka has refused to address his constituents’ concerns, but given his past actions, I am not surprised.”
“We’ve seen time and time again white supremacy attack our neighbors of color, and folks have been murdered for standing up to white supremacists,” Murphy said. “It’s a racist dog whistle and I think the most respectful thing for Mr. Salka would be to resign.”
