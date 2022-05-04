State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on I-88 in the town of Schoharie.
According to a media release, State Police attempted a traffic stop of a motorcycle observed traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-88 in Schoharie at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. When the trooper activated emergency lights to initiate a stop, the operator of the 2007 Suzuki quickly sped away. The trooper then deactivated the lights and lost sight of the motorcycle, the release said.
While continuing east on I-88 the trooper later saw the motorcycle travel off the south shoulder of the roadway and down an embankment, the release said. The trooper did not have emergency lights activated and was not pursuing the vehicle at the time.
The operator of the motorcycle is identified as Yohannes E. Bernot, 25, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Bernot was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Attorney General’s Office was contacted and responded to the scene, the release said. The crash remains under investigation.
