New York State Police arrested an Otsego County man Sunday, Feb. 14, for the possession of a felony amount of alleged cocaine.
Kevin T. Mead, 34, of Richfield Springs, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.
Mead was stopped for a traffic infraction as he traveled on state Highway 30 in the town of Fulton. Troopers discovered Mead to be in possession of approximately 10 grams of cocaine.
Mead was taken into custody and arraigned in Carlisle Town Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.