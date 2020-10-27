A Texas man with 18 prior suspensions on his license was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the town of Deposit.
Nathaniel L. Lavender, 38, of Sweeny, Texas, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony.
New York State Police initiated a traffic stop on Oak Street and found that Lavender’s license was previously suspended 18 times, including 17 scoffs on 11 dates.
Lavender was arrested, processed at the Deposit barracks and released on appearance tickets to Deposit Town Court on Nov. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.