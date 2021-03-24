A Schoharie County man was arrested last week after New York State Police discovered him to be in possession of several alleged controlled substances during a traffic stop in Middleburgh.
Joseph R. Rabbitt, 19, of Broome, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Rabbitt was stopped for a traffic infraction on state Route 145 in Middleburgh on Thursday, March 18, when troopers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from inside the car, according to a media release.
Rabbitt was found to be in alleged possession of 1.5 grams of cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, codeine and 12.5 grams of concentrated cannabis wax.
Rabbitt was processed at the Cobleskill barracks and issued an appearance ticket to Middleburgh Town Court on April 14.
