New York State Police arrested two North Carolina women Monday after discovering a loaded handgun and an unrestrained infant in their car during a traffic stop in Otego.

Mia E. Lowry, 22, of Pembroke, North Carolina was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Christy R. Holden, 26, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation ensued after troopers smelled marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 88, according to a media release. Lowry, who was driving the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, and Holden, sitting in the passenger seat, had an unrestrained one-and-a-half-month-old infant on her lap.

Holden and Lowry were processed at the Oneonta barracks and arraigned virtually. Lowry was remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $500 cash bail and Holden was released on her own recognizance. Both are ordered to appear in Otego Town Court on Sept. 17.

