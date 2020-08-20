New York State Police arrested two North Carolina women Monday after discovering a loaded handgun and an unrestrained infant in their car during a traffic stop in Otego.
Mia E. Lowry, 22, of Pembroke, North Carolina was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Christy R. Holden, 26, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
An investigation ensued after troopers smelled marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 88, according to a media release. Lowry, who was driving the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, and Holden, sitting in the passenger seat, had an unrestrained one-and-a-half-month-old infant on her lap.
Holden and Lowry were processed at the Oneonta barracks and arraigned virtually. Lowry was remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $500 cash bail and Holden was released on her own recognizance. Both are ordered to appear in Otego Town Court on Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.