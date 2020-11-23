State Police said Monday that a Schoharie County man was arrested over the weekend for peering into area homes while nude.
According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill station arrested Steven E. Janesky, 57, of Carlisle, on misdemeanor charges of public lewdness and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the arrest followed calls from neighbors who reported Janesky was peering into area homes while nude. During the subsequent investigation, Janesky was found to be in possession of a small quantity of crack cocaine, they said.
Janesky was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Carlisle Court.
