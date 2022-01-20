State Police announced Thursday no criminal charges will be levied against the Bainbridge-Guilford student who posted a racist video on Snapchat.
The 19-second video posted by the unidentified student on Jan. 17, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, shows the student and another youth shooting a tree and saying, “This is what we do to (n-word).”
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the school district "reached out to New York State Police after what the school administration believed to be a concerning video posted on social media."
She said troopers investigated the video "and determined there was no threat or criminality."
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District Superintendent Timothy Ryan said Wednesday even though the student shot the video off school grounds, the content of the video raised some concerns amongst staff and students.
“Our district has a zero tolerance policy for racism and we are acting accordingly,” Ryan said. “We take this matter very seriously."
He said the disciplinary action against the student is still ongoing and he couldn’t divulge what punishment the student might receive because of privacy concerns.
