State Police said there is no foul play suspected in the fire that killed a Gilbertsville woman.
State Police at Oneonta and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched by Otsego 911 to a reported fire at a home on Maple Street in the village of Gilbertsville Monday, Feb. 14, after firefighters found the resident, Lucinda L. Dubben, 64, deceased inside, a media release said.
The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services and the state Office of Fire Prevention also responded to the scene. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues, though foul play is not suspected.
Responding fire departments included Gilbertsville, New Berlin, Morris, Otego, West Laurens, Sidney, Wells Bridge and West Oneonta.
