Missing: 50-pound male Holstein calf. Ten years old. Fiberglass. Last seen on Franklin Mountain wearing a Biden-Harris campaign sign and a face mask.
A life-size statue of a calf named Homer disappeared Friday evening from RoseGlen, a multi-acre mountaintop property belonging to Rosemary and Glen “Whit” Whitaker.
An investigation is ongoing, according to New York State Police.
“We’d like him back, no questions asked,” said Whit, the former owner of a car dealership in Sidney started by his great-grandfather more than a century ago. “He was kind of an icon on top of the mountain.”
Homer, named as a tribute to the Borden Dairy Company’s family of bovine mascots, including Elsie and Elmer, was a familiar sight to those crossing Franklin Mountain on state Route 28.
Scads of motorists through the years have stopped to take pictures with the calf, including a couple driving through from South Carolina. One family left a card attached to the statue expressing their delight with “Bessie,” Rosemary said, not noticing that the male calf is “anatomically correct.”
The couple’s grandchildren particularly enjoyed posing with Homer when they visited, Rosemary said.
“It got so everybody liked Homer,” she said. “It’s been fun for us. It’s sad to think someone would want to do something with him.”
The calf could often be seen dressed for the holidays, wearing red, white and blue for the Fourth of July, a pointed witch’s hat for Halloween and a red Santa hat gifted by a neighbor for Christmas.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Homer was outfitted with an extra-long face mask “so that he could be in compliance,” Whit said.
For the election season, Homer declared himself a Democrat, showing support for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., with a “hope over fear” campaign sign draped across his back, matching those picketing the lawn in front of the Whitaker home.
“We’ve had him 10 years and no one’s ever bothered him,” Rosemary said. “They could have just ripped the signs off if they didn’t like them.”
The Whitakers said they fear that the statue, which was due for a fresh coat of paint this year, might be in pieces or tossed over an embankment.
Shortly before disappearing, the calf’s right ear chipped off after the statue blew over in the wind, Rosemary said. The Whitakers still have the broken-off piece.
“He may be a calf, but he’s kind of big and awkward to handle,” Whit said, speaking from his own experience relocating the statue around the property every few weeks, making it appear as though Homer was wandering the grounds.
“We’re sad about it,” Whit said of Homer’s disappearance. “We had a lot of fun with him.”
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the statue is asked to call the Whitakers at 607-432-3747.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
