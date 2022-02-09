A Morris man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed an Oneonta man in August.
Alan R. Weill, 72, was struck and killed either late Aug. 15, or early Aug. 16 along state Route 205 near Country Club Road in the town of Oneonta, a State Police media release said. The vehicle did not stop and the driver did report the accident to police.
State Police charged Dominique Richard, 69, with leaving the scene of an accident in October.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said he was never in the loop on the accident as it resulted in a traffic ticket and not criminal charges. He said Richard was driving a Bentley when the accident occurred and the police believed his and his wife's explanation that he thought he had hit a deer. The case was referred to the Oneonta Town Court.
Town of Oneonta Senior Court Clerk Victoria Robbins said the case is still pending and Richard's next court appearance will be Feb. 17.
