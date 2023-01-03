State Police said Tuesday that a Davenport man reported missing a day earlier had been found, safe.
Troopers searched for Theodore W. Sikora, 78, daily after receiving a report on Dec. 26 to check on his welfare, according to a media release. They made their search public on Jan. 2.
Troopers searched his home and the area surrounding it, local stores, hospitals and with relatives and friends. They thanked members of the public who provided tips that led to resolution of the case.
