State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining information about a burglary that occurred in the town of Hartwick.
Sometime between the evening of Sunday, Jan. 2 and the morning of Monday, Jan. 3, the suspect or suspects unlawfully entered a residence on Poplar Avenue and caused physical injury to an elderly victim, a media release said. The victim was transported to Bassett Hospital and was reported in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 607-561-7400.
