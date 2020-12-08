New York State Police at Richfield Springs are looking for the public’s help in finding a person who stole "a large amount" of grocery gift cards from a church last week.
According to a media release, troopers were dispatched on Dec. 1 to the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs after it was reported that someone stole about $2,500 worth of Price Chopper gift cards. It is believed that the gift cards may have been taken on Dec. 1 or a few days prior.
Members of the church also discovered that an emergency exit door had been pried open but it’s not certain if that’s the way the suspect entered the church, the release said.
The gift cards were to be distributed by the church and the food pantry to assist local families in need of food.
Anyone with information or who saw anyone suspicious on or around Dec. 1 near the church, or who saw or know of someone attempting to sell Price Chopper gift cards is asked to contact the State Police at 607-561-7400.
