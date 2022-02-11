Troopers seek tips in hunt for stolen snow vehicle

Contributed A Snowdog vehicle that was recently reported stolen is shown in this undated photo.

State Police at Norwich need the public's help in locating a missing snow machine from the town of McDonough. 

The “Snowdog” snow machine, which is an alternative to a snowmobile or ATV, was taken from Balsam Pond sometime between Feb. 5-7, a media release said. 

The owner was using it on Feb. 5 and had to leave it behind after it got stuck in the snow, the release said. When the owner returned, the Snowdog was gone.

The snow machine is a walk-behind and is white and gray camouflage colored. 

Anyone with information can contact the police at 607-561-7400.  Reference case 10686962.

