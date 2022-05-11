A Cooperstown woman was arrested Tuesday for trying to spend a counterfeit $100 bill at the Oneonta Walmart.
State Police said troopers were called to Walmart on state Highway 23 after employees reported that Amanda-Lynn N. Pedlar, 27, attempted to use the counterfeit $100 bill mixed in with actual currency. A media release said she was located at the Town House Inn and arrested.
Pedlar was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oneonta Town Court on May 17.
