New York State Police arrested two occupants of the Unadilla House Hotel on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Troopers found Brandon MacLaury, 34, of Guilford, and Candace Cullipher, 25, of Oxford, in an apartment that was supposed to be vacant after receiving a trespass complaint through Otsego County 911 shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
MacLaury and Cullipher allegedly entered the apartment unlawfully and “remained inside,” Dembinska said. Both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and MacLaury, previously convicted of a felony and ineligible to possess any weapons, was allegedly found in possession of a rifle.
MacLaury and Cullipher were each charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. MacLaury was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The pair was processed at the Sidney barracks and released on appearance tickets returnable Jan. 11 to Unadilla Town Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.