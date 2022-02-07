State police in Troop C responded to 95 traffic related incidents during the winter storm that hit the area between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, according to a media release.

Troopers responded to 31 disabled vehicles (no damage, no injuries), 61 property damage crashes (no injuries reported) and three crashes involving an injury.

In Zone 1 (Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties), troopers responded to 13 disabled vehicle complaints, 28 crashes with property damage and one crash that resulted in an injury.

In Zone 2 (Broome and small section of Delaware counties), troopers responded to five disabled vehicle complaints, 18 crashes with property damage and one crash that resulted in an injury.

In Zone 3 (Cortland, Tioga and Tompkins counties), troopers responded to 13 disabled vehicle complaints, 15 crashes with property damage and one crash that resulted in an injury.

