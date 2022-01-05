Troopers: Suspect in knife assault arrested

State Police announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, they have arrested a man suspected of a Dec. 30 assault with a blade that left a woman bloodied.
According to Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska, Anthony Masi, 29, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for first-degree assault.
Masi is accused of assaulting a victim Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Budget Inn on state Route 23 with a "machete-type knife" during an argument. When troopers arrived, they found a victim bleeding heavily from a large cut on her nose, a release said. The victim was taken to Bassett Hospital, and transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse to undergo surgery.
Dembinska said Monday the victim had been released from the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.