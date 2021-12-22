New York State Police Troop C said in a media release Wednesday that an officer shot and wounded a suspect after responding to a call in Unadilla.

The confrontation happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. The officer was reportedly responding to a call about a domestic dispute on Lyons Street.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, according to the release, which said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was available at press time.

