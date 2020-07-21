Troopers target risky driving along work sites

New York State Police issued 17 tickets on Interstate 88 in the town of Worcester on Tuesday as part of Operation Hardhat, which highlights the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance and emergency operations along state highways.
A joint initiative between New York State Police, the New York state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, Operation Hardhat targets reckless and distracted drivers in active highway construction and maintenance zones, according to a media release.
Crews were working on the roadway at Exit 19 when troopers issued 12 tickets for speeding, one for no seatbelt and four other violations, according to the release.
“New York’s highway workers and first responders put their personal safety on the line every day to help ensure our roads and bridges remain safe and in good repair,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “As New Yorkers, we have a responsibility to keep these essential workers out of harm’s way — and that means slowing down, moving over and using common sense. We have zero tolerance for those who drive recklessly and endanger the lives of others.”
Throughout the summer construction season, troopers patrol active highway work zones along the Adirondack Northway, the Thruway and other highways where maintenance and construction activities are underway, according to the release. They are present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone or violate the state's Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.
Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
Motorists are also urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, where fines are doubled for speeding. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
