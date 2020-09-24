A 13-year-old was arrested for threatening Otsego County law enforcement officers and emergency dispatchers over the phone.
New York State Police arrested the unnamed juvenile Wednesday, Sept. 23 and charged him with making a terroristic threat, a D felony, after approximately 40 “illegitimate” phone calls were made to Otsego County 911 between 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, threatening emergency communications employees and law enforcement officers, according to a media release. The threats did not specify an agency.
An investigation led troopers to a residence in the city of Oneonta where troopers interviewed an adult and a juvenile, the latter of whom was arrested and issued an appearance ticket to Family Court. Investigators determined there are no other suspects involved, according to the release.
