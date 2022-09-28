State Police at Norwich are investigating a reported domestic incident that led to the stabbing of two people in the town of Otselic early this morning.
According to a media release from State Police Troop C, the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and were in stable condition. Police said there is no threat to the public and a suspect was taken into custody.
More information will be provided when it is available, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.