Troopers: Vehicle fire slowed traffic
State Police said a vehicle fire closed a lane of Interstate 88 in Oneonta on Tuesday.
According to a media release, troopers from the Oneonta station were called shortly after 6 p.m. to the westbound lane of I-88 near exit 13 for a report of a car carrier on fire.
Members of the Oneonta Fire Department extinguished the fire, the release said. Damage was primarily around the passenger side rear axle; some of the trailer and cargo was damaged. The driver did not sustain any injury.
The right lane was closed until about 9:30 p.m., the release said
