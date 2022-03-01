State Police at Oneonta said Tuesday that thanks to tips from the community, a suspect has been identified in Saturday's theft at Walmart.
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the State Police have received "a ton of calls" from the public and know who the person is. The person's name will be released when he is arrested, she said.
According to a media release, the man exited the store with a cart full of items that he did not pay for at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. He was seen leaving the parking lot in a pickup truck.
