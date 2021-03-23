A search last week for the owner of a coin purse found in a Unadilla gas station parking lot led to the arrest of its owner for the alleged possession of illegal drugs, according to New York State Police.
Savannaha M. Odum, 33, of New Lisbon, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine and third-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
A trooper was dispatched Sunday, March 14, to help find the owner of a coin purse that was found in the Speedway parking lot in Unadilla and allegedly found an assortment of illegal drugs inside the purse, according to a media release.
Through the ensuing investigation, the trooper determined the identity of the person who dropped the coin purse and the type of vehicle she was driving, which was later located on state Route 7 in Unadilla.
Odum was found to be the owner of the coin purse and the items inside it. She was also found to be in alleged possession of other illegal drugs, including suspected cocaine and heroin.
Odum was processed at the Sidney barracks and issued appearance tickets to Unadilla Town Court on April 12.
