State Police said a Richmondville woman was arrested on a burglary charge after she hid in a CVS Pharmacy and stolle items.
According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill station were called just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 1 to the CVS in Cobleskill for a report of an active burglary. They said their investigation determined Kara E. Goodknight, 30, entered the store while it was open.
The store was later closed, at which time Goodknight "intentionally remained hidden in the store," the release said. She then stole multiple items and fled. She was found walking a short distance away and taken into custody.
Troopers charged Goodknight with third-degree burglary, a class “D” felony. She was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
