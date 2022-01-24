Police said a Schenectady woman was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a house and church in the village of Esperance.
State Police in Cobleskill responded to the crash shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, a media release said. Investigation at the scene determined that Katie Gunther, 32, was traveling west on Main Street when she exited the northern shoulder of the road and struck the United Methodist Church and an occupied home to the west. Both buildings were heavily damaged.
While being interviewed by police, Gunther exhibited signs that she was under the influence of alcohol, the release said. Gunther sustained a head injury and transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for treatment.
Gunther, 32, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class E felony because of a previous conviction; second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
After her release from the hospital, Gunther turned herself in at the Cobleskill barracks and was processed. She was issued an appearance ticket for Esperance Town Court on Feb. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.