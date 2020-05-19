A 79-year-old woman reported missing Tuesday evening from her Delaware County residence was found alive and "in good condition" about half a mile from her residence later that night, according to New York State Police.
Beverly L. Golembeski was reported missing from a seasonal residence in the town of Kortright shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a media release. She was found shortly before 11 p.m.
Officials from the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation joined troopers from Stamford, Margaretville, Sidney and Oneonta at the scene Tuesday night as the New York State Police helicopter searched from the air. Fire departments from Hobart, Stamford and Kortright also assisted in the search.
Golembeski is from New Jersey but is familiar with the area because the couple has owned the seasonal residence in Kortright for several decades, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.