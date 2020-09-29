Trouble bruin: Officer tries to talk bear out of tree

SIDNEY — A young black bear that scaled a tree in the village Tuesday morning had yet to come down by 11 p.m.
The bear was roaming around the backyard of a residence off of East Main Street when Village Animal Control Officer Josh Palmer responded shortly before 11 a.m.
“He took one look at me and ran the other way,” Palmer said.
The bear — 60 to 70 pounds, by Palmer’s estimate — scaled an 80-foot tree in a neighboring yard, where it stayed well into the evening.
“We’re trying to let him come down on his own,” Palmer said. “If we were to use a tranquilizer, we could fall quite a ways and possibly get hurt on the way down.
There was no mother or other cubs in sight throughout the day, Palmer said. “He hasn’t been calling for anyone, but he’s probably pretty scared, tired and hungry.”
Sidney Police, New York State Police and the state Department of Environmental Conservation also responded to the scene. DEC officers supported Palmer’s recommendation to let the bear climb down on its own.
By 7:30 p.m., the bear had descended about a third of the way down the leafless tree, clinging to the trunk with its front paws and slowly feeling for a sturdy branch below with its back paws, climbing down a few feet at a time in between snack breaks.
Half an hour later, the bear scampered back up to his birds-eye perch after more than 20 cars full of onlookers lined the street below, according to Delaware Valley Humane Society shelter manager Erin Insinga, who advised would-be spectators in a Facebook post to stay away from the area in order to avoid scaring the bear from coming down farther.
“You are only hurting him by bringing more attention to the area,” she wrote. “Let us do our job please!”
A humane trap with chocolate cake, apples and liquid smoke was set near the tree, Insinga said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
