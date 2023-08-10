A truck crashed through the guardrails on Main Street in Oneonta near the Interstate 88 exit 14 off-ramp and landed below in the Susquehanna River on Thursday.
City of Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger said two people were in the vehicle.
The driver was extricated by firefighters trained in water rescue and transported to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown with minor injuries. The passenger refused medical aid at the scene.
The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. A portion of Main Street was closed and slated to be reopened around 7:30 p.m.
A Dodge pickup truck was observed in the water to the east of Main Street. A tree was observed with damage to its trunk and a large broken branch was in the water next to the truck.
Berger said that a tow truck removed the vehicle from the river by 7 p.m.
He said that the incident was under preliminary investigation and that there didn’t appear to be anything criminal.
In addition to Oneonta fire crews, Oneonta police officers, New York state troopers, state Department of Transportation crews, Otsego County EMS and SUNY Oneonta police officers responded to the scene.
Fluids from the truck were seen on the surface of the water. State Department of Environmental Conservation workers performed spill containment with Oneonta firefighters assisting.
City of Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp said the fire department had recently reinstated its water rescue team, which used battery operated extrication tools to cut the truck open to free the passengers.
The weather at the time was light rain.
