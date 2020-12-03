Delaware County sheriff’s deputies said a truck and trailer overturned Wednesday, dumping a farm tractor that had been on the trailer.
According to a media release, deputies were dispatched by 911 to a report of a tractor-trailer rollover on county Route 16 in Delhi. Instead, they found a pickup truck and flatbed trailer carrying a farm tractor had overturned while rounding a sharp curve in the road.
The driver, Donald A. Hebbard, 76, of Franklin, was not injured during the crash, the release said. As a result of the accident, diesel fuel was spilled from the farm tractor onto the road and adjacent areas. The state Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Team was contacted and responded to the scene for evaluation and clean-up.
Hebbard was issued a traffic ticket for speed not reasonable and prudent.
