State Police said two vehicle mishaps on state Route 8 in the town of Deposit caused the roadway to be shut down for a period of time Thursday, April 21.

Troopers from Deposit were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a tractor-trailer on its side off state Route 8 in the town of Deposit at 2:54 p.m., a media release said.

An investigation at the scene revealed that the driver went off the road onto a soft shoulder and the truck landed on its passenger side. The truck, owned by J & R Fuller of Bouckville, was carrying wood chips. No injuries were reported. One lane was shut down for cleanup.

About an hour later at 3:42 p.m., a truck's trailer struck wires, which were hanging low because of Tuesday's storm. The truck was not damaged during the incident and no injuries were reported, the release said.

State Route 8 was closed between Nettie Axtell Road and Steam Mill Road for several hours because of the downed power lines and cleanup, the release said.

