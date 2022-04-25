State Police said two vehicle mishaps on state Route 8 in the town of Deposit caused the roadway to be shut down for a period of time Thursday, April 21.
Troopers from Deposit were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a tractor-trailer on its side off state Route 8 in the town of Deposit at 2:54 p.m., a media release said.
An investigation at the scene revealed that the driver went off the road onto a soft shoulder and the truck landed on its passenger side. The truck, owned by J & R Fuller of Bouckville, was carrying wood chips. No injuries were reported. One lane was shut down for cleanup.
About an hour later at 3:42 p.m., a truck's trailer struck wires, which were hanging low because of Tuesday's storm. The truck was not damaged during the incident and no injuries were reported, the release said.
State Route 8 was closed between Nettie Axtell Road and Steam Mill Road for several hours because of the downed power lines and cleanup, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.