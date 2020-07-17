An Oneonta man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder.
Otsego County Court Judge Brian Burns sentenced Gabriel Truitt to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as three terms of 25 years to life in prison Friday, July 17.
The sentencing came after Truitt was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree murder Jan. 30 for a December 2018 fire that killed former Oneonta firefighter John Heller.
Michael Trosset, who represented Truitt, said Truitt intended to file an appeal before the end of the day Friday.
