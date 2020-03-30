Trump floats Cuomo as a potential White House contender

ALBANY — Suddenly riding high in statewide polling, Gov. Andrew Cuomo found himself being talked up Monday as a potentially viable White House candidate by none other than President Donald Trump.
There was one problem with Trump's scenario, however: Cuomo, a Democrat, flatly insisted he has no plans to seek the presidency.
Trump and Cuomo, both natives of the New York City borough of Queens, have been in contact numerous times over the past month as New York became one of the first states with a cluster of COVID-19 infections. New York is now the nation's epicenter for the pandemic.
Appearing on the Fox television network, Trump suggested Cuomo would be a "better candidate" for the White House than Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, the former vice president.
“I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew," Trump said. "I’ve known Andrew for a long time. I wouldn’t mind that."
Asked about a new Siena College poll pegging Cuomo's voter favorability rating at 71%, Trump gave himself credit for the recent rise in the governor's level of public support.
"One of the reasons he's successful is we've helped make him successful," Trump said, noting his administration has pledged to provide New York with thousands of ventilators and arranged for a U.S. Navy hospital ship to be used as an annex for New York City area hospitals as they fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Over the past four weeks, Cuomo has gained national media attention, controlling New York's daily release of virus infections, deaths and testing data. He has discussed the need for social distancing, pressed the federal government for more medical supplies and financial assistance and urged people to help shield senior citizens from becoming infected. The Siena poll found that 84% of New Yorkers approve of his handling of the outbreak.
His repeated appearances on cable news shows have helped boost his national name recognition. A Harvard CAPS/Gallup poll, cited by The Hill, a congressional news publication, reported 45% of Americans now have a favorable view of Cuomo's response to the contagion.
The same survey found 50% of American's approve of Trump's handling of the pandemic.
Should Cuomo take Trump up on the idea of mounting a presidential campaign, he would have little time to try to engineer a draft movement at the Democratic National Convention planned for July 13-16. He has also been a strong ally of Biden.
Veteran New York political strategist George Arzt said Trump is likely trying to divide Democrats by injecting Cuomo's name into presidential politics.
"He tosses something like this out there to cause confusion and to stop any momentum that Joe Biden has towards the nomination," Arzt said. He suggested one motive may be that Trump would prefer to see Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders overtake Biden in the contest to become the Democratic nominee.
At a news conference later Monday, Cuomo responded to Trump's remarks.
"I'm not gong to get in a political dispute with the President," he said. "I'm not going to rise to the bait of a political challenge. I'm not running for President. I was never running for President. I said from Day One I wasn't running for President, and I'm not running for President now. I just want a partnership (with the federal government) to deal with this."
He added: "I said to the president quite clearly: 'Look, when you do good things for my state and you are a good partner, I will be the first one to say you are a good partner,' and I have. I went to the ship Comfort today. I said, ‘Thank you, Mr. President.‘ We opened up the Javits Center, I said thank you to the Army. They did a great job here, the Army Corps of Engineers.”
Cuomo then thanked Trump for suggesting he could become a candidate, calling the remark "a compliment."
Arzt said while a 2020 run is not in Cuomo's future, he is already shaping up as the frontrunner to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, In four years, Cuomo will be 66 years old.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.