Residents of the Schenevus and Worcester Central School districts preparing for a Dec. 1 vote on their proposed merger can get more information about the plan at a forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Worcester school cafenasium.
Worcester Central School Superintendent Timothy Gonzales said members of the Worcester school board will open the meeting and comment on the merger. Residents will then be split into break-out groups to discuss the merger together with a facilitator. The groups will then discuss their issues, concerns or questions about the proposed merger.
Schenevus Central School Superintendent Theresa Carlin said the boards want to hear from residents about what they like or don't like about the merger so that concerns can be addressed before the merger vote is held Dec. 1.
Carlin said she hoped people would come to listen to the facts about the merger for both districts, and not let their emotions cloud their vote.
"Tim and I recognize the history of each district has to be honored," she said. "We will preserve the history of both districts."
District voters approved the merger on Sept. 21 in a "straw poll." Worcester residents approved the merger 327 to 140 and Schenevus residents approved the merger 339 to 233. The binding referendum merger vote was set for Dec. 1.
However, both district administrators were surprised after the straw poll vote in September, when the state education department told them they needed people to sign a petition in each district to hold the vote in December and submit it to the Education Department for the commissioner to approve. Both districts scrambled to get petitions signed by district voters and submitted.
"Confusion is the right word," Carlin said. "For the entirety of this two-year process we have met with a merger consultant and met with representatives from the state education department two times and never in those meetings were we told we would need to submit petitions to have the final vote."
She said they were told "from day one" that the straw poll vote was nonbinding and once it passed, it would move to the final vote and all of the dates were set by the merger consultant.
The vote in December will annex the Schenevus district into the Worcester district and create a central school district.
Since September's straw poll, the boards of education from each district met together and compiled a statement of shared commitments. The four-page document can be found on the Schenevus-Worcester Merger Committee website, www.mscsw.org
The information was also contained in the merger vote newsletter that was mailed to residents.
In it, the boards agreed:
• both buildings will be used after the merger;
• the building in Schenevus would keep its name, colors and mascot;
• the federal stimulus money would be consolidated into the one district;
• Schenevus would be responsible for buying out Carlin's contract and the new district would renegotiate Gonzales' contract.
The newsletter also addressed the staffing at the schools. It said the new district would "Offer employment to any Schenevus employees who wish to come to Worcester. We believe all our current employees would be necessary to staff a merged district, especially if we want to be able to offer new opportunities to students."
The newsletter also included results from a student poll and an exit poll from the straw poll. The newsletter can be viewed by clicking a link on either schools' website.
There are still spots available to participate in Tuesday's forum via Zoom. To register, email emily.popek@neric.org
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.