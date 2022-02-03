Hanford Mills Museum officials said they will make a decision on Friday whether or not they can have the planned Ice Harvest Festival on Saturday.
The Thursday announcement came hours after an earlier media release said bad weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday had caused changes to be made to the program.
The earlier release said the museum in East Meredith planned to hold the 33rd annual festival on Saturday, Feb. 5, but had made changes because of the expected winter storm. Staff and experienced volunteers were set to demonstrate ice cutting on the frozen mill pond, but visitors would not be allowed on the ice.
“As of Thursday morning, there is standing water on top of the ice on the pond,” Liz Callahan, the museum’s executive director, said in the release. “With more rain, sleet and then snow coming through, we will be working hard to keep the site clear and the parking lot open and safe. This storm came at a really bad time for us.”
If the event is not canceled. museum staff and other interpreters will be on the shore of the mill pond, explaining the process of ice harvesting. Visitors will be able to help pull bob sleds of ice to the ice house, and see how the ice blocks are stacked so they will stay frozen for months.
Callahan said the SUNY Delhi Hospitality Center Ice Team still planned to come, as of the early media release.
“Watching the SUNY Delhi culinary students create art from ice using chainsaws, chisels, blow torches and picks is a fascinating experience,” she said.
“We really appreciate visitors’ understanding,” Callahan said. “This is our biggest event of the year, and to have the storm impact us is disappointing. Our main priority though is visitor safety.”
Other changes to the event were previously announced. There will not be a hot soup buffet or any food concessions, and the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited will not be ice fishing. There will be complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and tea while supplies last. Everyone older than 2 is asked to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible outdoors. Masks are required while indoors or inside a tent.
Before coming out to the ice harvest, people are encouraged to check the website, hanfordmills.org, the museum’s social media, or call 607-278-5744 for the latest information.
Children 12 and younger receive free admission. Admission for adults and teens is $9; senior admission is $7. Hanford Mills Museum members receive free admission. Discounts also are available for teachers, first responders, veterans, members of the military, EBT cardholders and AAA members. See hanfordmills.org for details.
