The American Pickers television show will record episodes in New York this summer and is seeking people who are interested in appearing and selling their old items.
The History Channel television series explores antique “picking,” with pickers hunting for "America’s most valuable antiques," a media release from the show's production company said. They are looking to find "sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them."
According to the release, the production company "continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC."
The show is looking for leads. Anyone who has, or knows someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, is asked to send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Facebook tips can be sent to @GotAPick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.