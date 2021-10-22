On the last day in office for retiring Delaware County Judge Richard Northrup, two Republican candidates announced they want to replace him.
Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard and Public Defender Joesph Ermeti issued media releases Friday.
In his release, Hubbard, 55, of Stamford, said, “Judge Northrup was a mentor to me for many years in the District Attorney’s Office. Losing Dick from the bench will be a loss for our county, but I’m up to the challenge of filling his sizeable shoes.”
He went on to say, “Serving as D.A. for the past six years has been the honor of my life, but I am fully prepared to step up to this next challenge to continue my service to the people of Delaware County.”
Hubbard, was elected as district attorney in November 2016, replacing Northrup in that office, and was re-elected in 2020.He had served as chief assistant district attorney under Northrup for 10 years after joining the office in 2000 as an assistant D.A.
According to the media release Hubbard has achieved a County Court conviction rate of more than 97%, and recovered more than $575,000 in taxpayer dollars "by working with the Department of Social Services to root out welfare fraud and other benefit fraud."
He also "prioritized the fight against heroin and other opioids — aggressively prosecuting drug dealers while pursuing treatment options for addicts who truly want to break the cycle of addiction and crime," the release said.
Ermeti issued an invitation to an event beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Club 55 Restaurant at 55 Union Street in Sidney.
At the event, the release said, he will officially announce "his intent to run for Delaware County Judge for the 2022 election cycle."
Town of Sidney Republican candidates are also expected to participate in the event.
The release said Ermeti's campaign "will not be granting any requests for interviews with Joe prior to this event," but will schedule interviews afterward.
