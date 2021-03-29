Two Oneonta residents have announced they are running for seats on the Town Board.
Jon Anderson, a Republican, announced in an email to The Daily Star that he is seeking the position.
Anderson, 57, is married with two children, attended Unatego High School and Broome Community College, and has worked in the automobile industry for the past 30 years, his email said.
“I believe I was active as it pertains to Southside, in being instrumental in getting the highway development zoning buffers changed,” he said.
“I am running because I am passionate about the Town and want to make sure it continues to grow in all areas; especially business, residential, and recreation,” he said. “I am able to look at both sides of an issue and make a decision based on what is best for the community. I will to listen to all of the residents of the Town and use their input on the issue.”
Issues he cited include growth of the town in all areas, not just the Southside; expanded cooperation between the town and city in shared services; making sure parks are safer and being better utilized; and finding ways to keep town residents better informed about what is happening locally.
Skylar Thompson, who said in an email to The Daily Star that he is a lifelong Oneonta resident, also announced a bid for a Town Board seat.
In his email, Thompson said he is a graduate of Oneonta High School and Hartwick College, where he was a political science major. He is employed by Community Bank N.A. and previously worked at NBT Bank.
Thompson said he is also a commissioner of the West Oneonta Fire Department’s Board of Finance, “which affords him the opportunity to manage and understand budgeting and finance.” He volunteered as a basketball coach at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club and as a football coach in Walton, and is currently the head boys varsity basketball coach for Franklin Central School.
“As a community, we need to work together, because working together makes things happen, and I want to do my part,” Thompson said. “I decided to take the next step and run for Town Board because of my love for my community, love of politics and political history. Keeping taxes modestly low helping business remain open and new business to start allowing people to stay and live and work here.”
Thompson did not list a party affiliation in his announcement. He had not responded to an email inquiry by the time this story was filed.
