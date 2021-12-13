Delaware and Schoharie counties both reported COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Delaware County's 81st death from the disease was included in the regular Monday report from the county Public Health Department. The report also said 64 new cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the active case total to 321. There were 12 people hospitalized and 379 under mandatory quarantine.
Schoharie County's 27th death was listed on the state Health Department website.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported there were 46 deaths reported Sunday.
