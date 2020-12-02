Two arrested after attack in Conesville

Schoharie County sheriff's deputies said Wednesday that a Texas man was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 1, after an attack on a woman in Conesville.
According to a media release, the sheriff's office received a call Tuesday afternoon about a possible stabbing at a private home on Potter Hollow Road. When they arrived, they found the homeowner had stab wounds to her hand and shoulder. The wounds were not life-threatening, the release said.
Suspects, identified as Zolan Wetzel, 19, of Texas, and a juvenile whose name was not released, were reported to have fled the scene in a silver-colored pickup truck. The truck was later stopped on state Route 145, the release said, and the suspects were taken into custody.
Wetzel was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree rape and third-degree criminal facilitation. He was arraigned in Gilboa town court and sent to jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. The juvenile was referred to Schoharie County Family Court for further proceedings, the release said.
Deputies said the attack was "an isolated incident" and there is no danger to the public.
