Two Delhi residents were arrested on drug charges on Friday, Aug. 21, after the execution of a search warrant regarding drug trafficking in the village, Delhi Village Police announced Wednesday.
During the search of 219 Main St. in Delhi, police seized quantities of concentrated cannabis, including THC wax, THC cartridges and liquid THC; THC laced edibles, LSD-laced marijuana; LSD in a liquid suspension and on blotter tabs; cocaine; marijuana; diverted pharmaceuticals, including oxycodone; materials used in the processing, packaging and sale of illicit drugs and $1,510 in suspected drug proceeds.
Alana L. Blaustein, 20, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, misdemeanors.
Connor A. Guiseppone, 22, was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned in Delhi Town Court where they were released on their own recognizance.
