Two men from Salem, Massachusetts were arrested Monday, May 11, on felony drug charges in Cobleskill.
State Police in Cobleskill arrest Jose Fomero, 25, and Anthony Pena, 21 after they were stopped for speeding on Interstate 88 in the town of Cobleskill, troopers said in a media release on Tuesday, May 12.
During the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, it was discovered that Romero and Pena were in possession of more than 6 grams of crack cocaine, more than 3 pounds of marijuana, and numerous packages of marijuana edibles, troopers said in a media release.
They were each charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, both felonies. Pena was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, also a felony.
Both men were arraigned by the Cobleskill Town Court via Skype. They were released to appear in Cobleskill Town Court on June 16, with the conditions they refrain from further criminal activity and make telephone contact with the Schoharie County Probation Department three times per week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.