A pair of convicted Chenango County felons were arrested earlier this month after they were allegedly found in illegal possession of firearms during a traffic stop.

Robert S. Coleman, 49, and Billie L. Harris, 43, both of McDonough, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm.

A Norwich trooper initiated a July 9 traffic stop on Shingle Street in the town of German after observing vehicle and traffic violations, according to a media release. Coleman and Harris were allegedly each found to be in possession of firearms.

Coleman was sent to the Chenango County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bail. Harris was released on her own recognizance. Both were scheduled to appear in German Town Court on July 15.

