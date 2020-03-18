New York State Police arrested a Delaware County mother-daughter pair March 13 in connection with a domestic dispute on Swantak Road in the town of Kortright.
Dawn G. Hitchcock, 55, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief for preventing an emergency call.
Her daughter, Laurie Hitchcock, 28, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Laurie is accused of choking Dawn during the dispute, and Dawn is accused of unplugging a phone from the wall when Laurie tried to call 911 for help, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
The pair was charged with endangerment because the dispute took place in front of an 8-year-old child, according to Dembinska.
Bloomville emergency service personnel responded to the scene, but medical attention was declined, Dembinska said.
Both women were arraigned in Stamford Town Court on March 14 and released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled to appear in the Kortright Town Court on April 7.
