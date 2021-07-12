A pair of Otsego County men were arrested over the weekend in connection with a string of burglaries throughout Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.
Christopher J. Youngs Jr., 23, of Maryland, and John B. Clark, 27, of Morris, were each charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after they were allegedly found in possession of property stolen from Delaware and Otsego counties.
Youngs was sent to the Delaware County jail on $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond. Clark was sent to the Otsego County jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional suspects may be involved, according to a media release.
Homeowners in the area are asked to check their seasonal properties and sheds. Those who own guns or other valuable property are asked to record the serial numbers, which can help police return the items in the event they are stolen.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call New York State Police at Sidney at 607-561-7400.
