Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Wednesday that a burglary in Walton last week has resulted in the arrest of two Walton residents.
According to a media release, deputies responded Wednesday, Oct. 28, to a reported burglary in progress on Cow Path Lane in Walton. They were informed by the victim that property stolen from a building on county Route 21 was found at the Cow Path Lane location.
Deputies and investigators executed a search warrant at that location that day and recovered the stolen property, the release said.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested Robert A. Smith, 40, and Terriann Connolly, 35, both of Walton, and charged them with third-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny. Smith was also charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Both were issued appearance tickets directing them to appear in the town of Walton Court.
According to the release, surveillance photographs provided by the victim were instrumental in identifying Smith and Connolly and their vehicle.
