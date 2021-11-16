State Police are warning residents to watch for people stealing packages out of mailboxes and off porches, and they announced the arrest of two Garrattsville residents in connection with some package thefts.
Incidents have been reported in the Otsego County towns of Hartwick, Garrattsville and New Lisbon, a media release said.
Karen R. Decarlo, 42, and Joshua R. Talbot, 41, were arrested Nov. 15 and charged with the misdemeanors of petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and sixth-degree conspiracy, the release said. Richfield Springs troopers spotted them in a vehicle near mailboxes on state Highway 205 and shortly thereafter were dispatched to a complaint of a larceny from a mailbox. The troopers were able to locate Decarlo and Talbot and found them in possession of packages not belonging to them, the release said.
They will appear in the Hartwick Town Court on Jan. 12.
State Police in the release suggested being home for package deliveries if possible, or scheduling to have the package dropped off with a neighbor or at a postal locker service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.